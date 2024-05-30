Love’s to Add Three New Naf Naf Grill Locations

The chain has strengthened its partnership with the Middle Eastern fast-casual franchise with new sites in Virginia, California and Tennessee.

Love’s Travel Stops has announced that it will open three new Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill locations in Greenville, Va., Barstow, Calif., and a Tennessee location that is yet to be announced.

The Greenville location is set to open in the second quarter, and the other two plan to open their doors in the fourth quarter.

Naf Naf Grill, in collaboration with Love’s, inaugurated its initial travel stop opening in November 2020 in Greenup, Ill. Since then, the authentic Middle Eastern food franchise has expanded with two more locations in Illinois and Indiana.

“Enthusiastic feedback from travelers prompted requests for expansion to additional locations, further validating Naf Naf’s growing customer following,” the company noted in a statement.

The addition of three new stores expands the total number of Naf Nafs at Love’s locations to six, and also marks Naf Naf’s debut in California and Virginia.

Through the partnership, Naf Naf has discerned a growing demand among truck drivers and other travelers for fresher, healthier and trendier food options, particularly within the Middle Eastern cuisine category, the statement continued.

“Love’s has played a pivotal role as a key partner in our growing network, extending our brand’s reach to thousands of hungry new Naf Naf fans through their travel stops,” said Greg Willman, CEO of Naf Naf Grill. “Our partnership is founded on shared brand values, and is evolving due to Love’s expertise in managing locations. These upcoming stores are poised for success in markets we’ve identified as ideal for Naf Naf expansion, especially under the management of the forward-thinking innovators on the Love’s team.”

The companies have worked together to offer fresh and healthy options from pita to chicken shawarma and falafel, in addition to grab and go offerings along with breakfast.

“Broadening our collaboration with Naf Naf amplifies the positive momentum we’ve experienced since joining forces. Their team consistently provides exceptional support across various areas, from design to operations,” said Nick Bouse, director of food service for Love’s. “Naf Naf’s dedication to high-quality food and innovative flavors aligns seamlessly with our offerings. We believe these new locations will elevate customer experience and uphold our commitment to exceptional on-the-go dining.”

Love’s and Naf Naf plan to strategically expand their partnership nationwide in the coming years, with market analysis identifying Tennessee, California, Illinois and beyond, as promising growth territories for both brands, the companies said.