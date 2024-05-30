TA Keeps Momentum Going, Opens Another Louisiana Location

The chain closed out an eventful May with a new store opening in Grambling, La.

TravelCenters of America (TA) has had a busy month.

Most recently, the chain announced the opening of its newest TA Express site in Grambling, La. The location serves as a franchise site that offers a variety of amenities for travelers including fuel, convenience items, fresh deli food items and a dining option coming later this summer.

Some of the featured amenities at the site include:

Quick-serve restaurant: Jimmy John’s (coming in September)

Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise

Hot deli foods

Six diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF)

16 gasoline fueling positions

31 truck parking spaces (more coming)

35 car parking spaces

Two private showers

Laundry facilities

Dog park

The Grambling site is the fourth TA Express to open in May. The chain opened new stores in Pleasanton, Texas, St. Rose, La., and Jonesboro, Ark., this month alone.

TA In May

Aside from new store openings, TA has been active in its communities as well. On May 22, the chain announced the return of its Round Up campaign, with proceeds going to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF). The promotion, which runs until July 31, directly benefits professional truck drivers who are out of work due to illness or injury.

Last year, the Round Up campaign raised more than $150,000. Since 2010, TA has raised more than $3 million through campaigns and initiatives for SCF.

“This organization is an invaluable safety net for professional drivers when they’re experiencing a difficult time in their life,” said Debi Boffa, TA CEO. “We are grateful to our generous guests who recognize the value SCF brings to these incredibly hard- working men and women during their time of need.”

In addition to return of the campaign, TA also launched a $100,000 sweepstakes promotion called Summermania.

Every day throughout the summer, customers will have the chance to “spin and win” for prizes, including:

Candy for a year (June prize)

A free meal every week at Country Pride or Iron Skillet (July prize)

Free gas for a year – bp gift card (August prize)

A grand prize winner will receive a trip for four to anywhere in the contiguous U.S.

On top of all these operational developments, earlier this month, TA was named a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award Winner in two categories — Best Gas Station Brand and Best Gas Station for Food.

The nominations were made by a panel of subject matter experts and USA Today 10Best editors before being voted on by the public over a four-week period.

“We are honored to receive these recognitions as we continue to prioritize enhancing the guest experience for all travelers,” said Boffa. “Thank you to our nearly 19,000 team members across the country for working hard every day to help us achieve this honor; we will continue delivering on our mission of returning every traveler to the road better than they came.”

Not to mention, the award came on the one-year anniversary of its acquisition by bp (May 15).

With new store openings, charitable promotions, sweepstakes and awards, the chain rolls into June with plenty of momentum after an eventful May 2024.