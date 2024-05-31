ExtraMile Launches Brand Refresh, Exterior Image Program

The chain has a goal of refurbishing 250 sites this year and 1,100 by 2028.

Extra Mile Convenience Stores (EMCS) — a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. and Jacksons Food Stores — announced that it will be introducing a refreshed and modern look to its c-stores this year.

EMCS launched an exterior refresh program in January, with a goal of 250 site conversions this year. When complete, the entire ExtraMile-branded network will be sporting the new look, which currently includes nearly 1,100 locations. Customers will see the first updated stores in Oregon, Washington, California, Arizona, Utah and Georgia.

“ExtraMile is constantly evolving our offerings, products and services to align with customer expectations, and this extends to our brand and site image,” said Brian Sardelich, EMCS President. “There was an opportunity to modernize our image and brand identity with a timeless design that appeals to current and future customers.”

Sardelich told CStore Decisions that the brand began its transformation in 2023 with an interior refresh program, and that EMCS is now looking to update the exterior image to align with the modernized look and feel of the new interiors.

“This image refresh program is an investment in our franchisees and our consumers — doubling down on our commitment to convenient, modern, clean, inviting and shoppable stores,” said Sardelich. “We are very excited to continue our legacy in the c-store space with more current designs, modern looks, vibrant colors and taking our brand to the next level.”

The New Look

With the latest refresh, the site entryways are now adorned in dark gray paint, and the exterior walls are off-white with darker trim and wood accents.

EMCS has also launched an updated brand identity including refreshed logos, colors and brand fonts. ExtraMan, the ExtraMile mascot, also has an upgraded appearance.

“More than 50 sites in the network currently have the new exterior image and all new sites coming online will be constructed with our new look,” continued Sardelich. “We expect to complete enough conversions per month going forward to hit the milestone.”

The Future At ExtraMile

Sardelich emphasized that as the brand moves forward, it plans to focus on growing the business in existing markets like California, as well as new markets like the Southeast, Utah and Arizona.

“We are also committed to our franchisees, ensuring they have the latest technologies and reporting tools for success,” he stated. “Promotional activities and continued enhancement of digital platforms to earn consumer loyalty are big areas for us too as we continue efforts to drive sales and outpace the competition.