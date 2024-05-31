Stewart’s Shops Joins Forces with American Red Cross

The retailer teamed up with Red Cross for the "Give a Pint, Get a Pint" campaign, which aims to drive blood donations.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops has partnered with the American Red Cross for its 9th consecutive year to encourage more people to donate blood during the month of June, when the pace of blood donations typically slows.

Blood donations are needed every two seconds to help patients undergoing treatment for cancer as well as those recovering from accidents, burns, heart surgery and organ transplants.

Throughout the June 2024 Give a pint, Get a pint campaign, Red Cross donors across upstate New York will receive a certificate for a free pint of pre-packaged Stewart’s ice cream or gelato.

“Our partnership with the Red Cross is so important because there is such a critical need for blood donors,” said Chad Kiesow, chief operating officer at Stewart’s Shops. “The more people we reward with a pint of ice cream for their pint donation, the better.”

Stewart’s kicked off this year’s campaign by dishing out free ice cream at Red Cross donation centers in Albany and Liverpool, N.Y.

Since its inception, the Give a pint, Get a pint Campaign has attracted more than 80,000 donors, helping the Red Cross collect more than 75,000 units of red blood cells, platelets and plasma.

“Give a pint, Get a pint is a great way to remind people that their donation could save a life while getting thanked with the ultimate summer treat, Stewart’s ice cream,” said Kevin Coffey, regional CEO of the American Red Cross of the Eastern New York Region.