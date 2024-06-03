Circle K Donates $313,000 to Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

The company continues to build on its relationship with the non-profit, which it partnered with in April.

Circle K announced a generous $313,000 donation to its community partner and nonprofit, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of the fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education, offering college scholarships and educational counseling to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

In honor of Memorial Day, Circle K donated 10% of the profits from fuel sales from its Circle K Fuel Day event on May 23 at over 5,500 stores nationwide, resulting in over $260,000 for college funds. The brand presented the donation in San Antonio, a community with deep military roots and more than 150 Circle K stores, on May 31 with the help of San Antonio basketball legend and veteran, David “The Admiral” Robinson.

“We are proud that our recent Fuel Day supported an amazing and deserving organization like Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation,” said Louise Warner, senior vice president for global fuels at Circle K. “We have many employees who are veterans, so this cause is near and dear to our company, and one that our teams were proud to rally around as we observed Memorial Day.”

In April, Circle K partnered with the charity and PepsiCo to support its Rolling Remembrance tour, amplifying the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation and its mission by donating $50,000 to the cause.

Now in its ninth year, Rolling Remembrance has raised more than $2 million for the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, providing more than 320 years of college for their scholars.

The total donation of $313,484 from Circle K will provide more than 50 years of college for Children of Fallen Patriots scholars.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Circle K parent company, is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which almost 13,100 offer road transportation fuel.

With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S. and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland.