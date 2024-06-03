Thorntons Announces Newest Store Opening

The new Illinois location marks the retailer's 94th in the state.

Thorntons has opened a new site in the Chicago area — and its 94th location in the state of Illinois. Situated in Mundelein, Ill., the store opened on May 31 with a number of deals for local customers.

The company now operates a total of 74 stores in the Chicago area.

The new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 1.8 acres and features a number of amenities to serve on-the-go customers, including:

Self-checkout

LED lighting for employee and customer safety and energy efficiency

Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s onsite kitchen

Variety of top-of-the-line beverages, including fresh bean to cup coffee and fountain beverages

with nugget ice 24 auto fueling positions

Thorntons invited the community to be part of its grand opening celebration on May 31. Guests who attended received a Thorntons gift card which they could scan at the register to determine the value. Additionally, one lucky customer went home with a $1,000 gift card.

In addition to music, games and giveaways, Thorntons leadership presented Northern Illinois Food Bank with a $2,500 donation.

“This contribution is in honor of the new store opening and is part of Thorntons’ ongoing commitment to help feed the hungry in all of the communities where it operates,” the retailer noted in a statement.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.

“Thorntons’ mission is to be people’s favorite place to stop when they are on-the-go and people’s favorite place to work,” the statement continued.

Thorntons also has its own transportation fleet and food commissary.