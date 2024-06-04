Bandyworks Expands Solution Tracks for C-Store Retailers

The company is aiming to help operators communicate more effectively and improve access to data.

BandyWorks — which currently works with convenience store brands including JD Street, GoMart, Garrison’s, Small Stop and Warrenton Oil — announced that it has expanded its solution tracks to add new tools and capabilities for operators as they progress through each track.

The “Growth” track begins with Scorecards aligning corporate and store staff for better store performance. Sales Optimizer helps maximize vendor offerings and margins, while Upselling Coach focuses staff on adding more sales to each transaction to drive incremental profits.

The “Control” track begins with Shrink Control providing simple and specific notifications of exact transactions and staff that need attention. Age Verification addresses retail compliance for underage sales by identifying the stores and cashiers who are at higher risk of selling to underage customers. The Labor and Scheduling solutions allow operators to use payroll and transaction data to drive hours to the most profitable products while optimizing store labor to ensure sufficient customer service throughout the day.

The “Tobacco” track begins with Tobacco Scan Data processing multipack for Altria, RJR and ITG. Quick Loyalty enables operators to drive extra sales and achieve tiered level compliance in weeks using existing price book management.

Identification & ODA / P+ allow operators to earn extra marketing dollars and the ability to create unique customer relationships.

Each of these tracks are managed in the BandyWorks platform — a store performance system that shows store and staff results by store, district, region or chain.

The system provides daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual assessments based on historical results.

BandyWorks removes unnecessary research, showing operational trends, listing specific items that need attention and enabling structured oversight and coaching.

JD Streett tested the BETA version of BandyWorks and Darrell Meek found that it “provides all the data in one spot. It has everything we need to know about how our stores and staff are doing. Our results come from our people. We use this tool to coach and support our people to improve results.”

The BandyWorks platform is the culmination of a decade of analytical work with convenience store operators. It includes years of training, coaching and feedback.

“We know how hard it is to keep stores open, fully staffed and delivering consistent service with a smile. Our key is to allow managers to have more time to work with people — customers and staff,” said Mason Cowan, product manager of the BandyWorks platform. “By reducing the research and data work, managers can apply the assessments with staff and customers quicker. It takes tedious work away and puts managers into their sweet spot — working with people.”

At GoMart, Ian Stewart has found that “BandyWorks levels the playing field. We have a lot of managers with different levels of technology skillsets. Now those great people managers that struggle with automation are able to have the same data understanding as the more technologically advanced ones. The time savings are real and significant. Our age verification compliance is much higher while our management tracking time has been greatly reduced. We always are looking for ways to have better results that require less time.”