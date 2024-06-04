Casey’s Donates $1 Million for Local Schools

The company's Cash for Classrooms grants will be provided to 60 schools in its communities.

Casey’s has announced that it is awarding $1 million in grants to 60 public and nonprofit, private schools across its 17-state footprint. Since 2020, Casey’s has provided more than 320 grants for schools in its communities.

“Creating opportunities to learn and grow and experience the world is one of the best gifts we can give kids and have a positive impact in our communities,” said Katie Petru, director of communications and community at Casey’s. “Casey’s is committed to providing financial support to the students, teachers and school systems across our footprint, and we are grateful for the generosity of our guests, team members and partners who help us make an even greater impact.”

The annual Cash for Classrooms program provides grants ranging from $3,000 to $50,000 to support physical improvements to school buildings and playgrounds, requests for books and educational materials and community engagement and extracurricular activities.

Examples of this year’s grants include: $50,000 to an Omaha, Neb., school to update and enhance their playground; $35,700 for book vending machines at five elementary schools in Des Moines, Iowa; and $25,000 to a Knoxville, Tenn., high school to create a College and Career Center that will provide students with dedicated space to plan their futures.

The Cash for Classrooms grant program cycle will reopen in fall 2024. To learn more about Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grants, visit www.caseys.com/community.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,600 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.