CITGO Pledges $100,000 for Houston Storm Relief

CITGO has announced a donation of $100,000 to support disaster relief efforts in the Houston, Texas, area in response to the recent storm that severely affected the city.

The contribution will be distributed among four local organizations: Houston Food Bank (HFB), Baker Ripley, Rebuilding Together Houston (RTH) and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. The donations will provide immediate and long-term support to the affected communities, addressing urgent needs such as food, shelter, home repairs and essential supplies, CITGO noted.

“Our community has been hit hard by these storms, and it’s our responsibility to step up and support our neighbors in their time of need,” said CITGO Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Edgar Rincon. “These organizations are making a significant difference in the recovery efforts and bringing relief to those who have been affected, so we want to amplify their work as Houstonians rebuild.”

On May 16, thunderstorms, hurricane-force winds and a tornado tore through the city, reducing businesses and other structures to piles of debris, uprooting trees and shattering glass from downtown skyscrapers. The storm’s severity caused electricity loss to nearly one million Houston homes and businesses.

CITGO will donate $25,000 to each of the following nonprofit organizations:

Houston Food Bank plays a crucial role in providing emergency food assistance to communities affected by natural disasters. The donation will help Houston Food Bank replenish food through its disaster-response partners, providing assistance for neighbors who lost all their perishable food due to power outages caused by the recent storms.

Baker Ripley , with more than 55 locations across the Texas Gulf Coast Region, will use the donation to support its four community centers in providing refuge and ongoing holistic assistance to families. Additionally, funds will used to support critical programs like upcoming monthly food fairs, which are expected to see larger crowds.

Rebuilding Together Houston ensures the homes of veterans are safe and livable and will use the donation to help fund licensed contractors to perform disaster-related repairs for low-income homeowners affected by the storms, including roof replacements, structural stabilization and repairs from water damage.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston will use the donation to provide gift cards as well as food, clothing and vouchers for temporary shelter and essential supplies to storm victims. Additionally, financial assistance will be available to families facing unexpected crises due to the storm’s impact.

“CITGO is dedicated to supporting the community in times of need,” the company noted in a statement. “Through strategic partnerships and generous donations, we strive to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by natural disasters and other crises.”