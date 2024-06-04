Gas Prices Continue to Slowly Fall

With hurricane season on the horizon, cost at the pump could see a spike depending on the weather.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen by five cents since the week of Memorial Day. The association accredited this to tepid demand and a lower oil price.

“Gas prices will likely keep up this slow sag now that we are past the Memorial Day travel weekend and more locations, east of the Rockies, will be selling gas below $3 a gallon,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But it’s time to start weather watching as the Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1, and forecasters predict it will be very active. A storm impacting the Gulf Coast oil production and refining centers could push prices temporarily higher, so stay tuned.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell slightly from 9.31 b/d to 9.14 the week after Memorial Day. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose from 226.8 to 228.8 million bbl. Lower gasoline demand, increasing supply and falling oil costs could lead to pump price decreases.

The national average is $3.56, nine cents less than a month ago and a penny less than a year ago.

Quick Stats

The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets are Mississippi ($3.03), Arkansas ($3.06), Oklahoma ($3.07), Kansas ($3.10), Texas ($3.13), Louisiana ($3.13), Tennessee ($3.13), Missouri ($3.16), South Carolina ($3.18) and Alabama ($3.20).

The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets are California ($5.09), Hawaii ($4.78), Washington ($4.53), Oregon ($4.28), Nevada ($4.27), Alaska ($4.24), Illinois ($3.99), Arizona ($3.81), Pennsylvania ($3.75) and Idaho ($3.73).

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI declined by 60 cents to settle at $79.23 a barrel. Prices fell despite the EIA reporting that crude oil inventories decreased by 4.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 454.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.