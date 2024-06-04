Tobacco and Nicotine: Charting the Way Ahead

Today’s c-stores find themselves at the center of changing customer preferences and evolving regulatory frameworks, especially when it comes to the tobacco category, which continues to grapple with market trends and legal considerations that are impacting the very makeup of the backbar.

Amidst these challenges, convenience stores are diversifying into burgeoning market segments like foodservice and beverages, yet tobacco remains a cornerstone category, playing a pivotal role in driving foot traffic and retaining loyal, longstanding customers.

For years now, c-store retailers have watched the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and state and local governments regulate the category with excise taxes, flavor bans, and package and advertisement warnings.

The general population’s sentiment toward tobacco has also shifted as customers have become increasingly health conscious, which has, in part, contributed to the rise of vaping devices, followed by oral nicotine pouches and cannabidiol (CBD). Even the legalization of cannabis in certain areas has affected how retailers and customers alike consider the tobacco category.

Additionally, inflationary pressures have forced some cigarette consumers to purchase lower-tier products or switch to alternate tobacco options overall. And through it all, new brands continue to emerge on the tobacco scene as retailers work to monitor evolving trends and market dynamics.

Sales Scope

Cigarette dollar sales at convenience stores fell by 2.1% for the 52 weeks ending April 21, with units down by 6%, according to market research firm Circana. More recently, cigarette dollars dropped by 2.7% with units down 6.4% for the 12 weeks ending April 21. And the four weeks ending the same day saw a greater 4.8% decrease in dollar sales with an 8.3% decline in units.

“Overall, total nicotine sales are declining by several percent this year, similar to last year, with cigarettes driving this overall lower nicotine sales level with high single-digit percentage declines,” said Don Burke, senior vice president, Management Science Associates.

However, even as cigarette sales fall, other tobacco categories grow, and the $53 billion category remains at the top spot in tobacco dollar sales.

At Hat Six Travel Center, with one site in Wyoming, cigarette sales have significantly decreased.

Good 2 Go, which operates 82 stores in seven Western states, has also seen cigarette unit sales decline, although dollar sales remain flat.

Cigars, too, are trending down at Good 2 Go.

“(However,) there is and has been consumer focus around natural leaf products. Some of the key products in this segment, Dutch Masters and Backwoods, continue to perform well,” said Sean Carroll, director of category management, Good 2 Go.

On a national scale, cigars have seen a 6% decrease in units for the 52 weeks ending April 21, per Circana, but a 2.7% uptick in dollar sales. The price per unit jumped the highest for cigars among all tobacco segments for this time period at 9.3%.

In the 12 and four weeks ending April 21, the price per unit percentage increase only rose.

Meanwhile, at Benny’s Car Wash, which operates nine total locations, including three B-Quik c-stores in Louisiana, General Manager David Schumaker has noticed customers transferring to the vape segment.

“You can see the cigarette numbers go down as the vape numbers go up. We’ve really been watching that trend for the last several years play out,” he said.

That being said, B-Quik stocked flavored vapes up until three to four months ago.

“With the flavored vapes, that was a $20-$25 ring. And it sold; it turned quite well, and (sales) have pretty much just evaporated once we had to pull them off the shelf,” said Schumaker.

In March, Louisiana had announced enforcement of laws banning certain vape products.

These sales haven’t resurfaced in other areas the way many cigarette sales had originally transitioned to vape, but the chain found “something completely different” to put in that high-exposure spot.

Good 2 Go, primarily offering pod-based solutions, has noticed sliding vape numbers.

“These products were disadvantaged with the increased presence of flavored disposables (when flavored disposables were exempted from the vape flavor ban),” explained Carroll. “(However,) I would expect pod-based numbers to flatten and/or increase with the continued focus on flavored disposables by the FDA.”

Alternately, Hat Six sees “a huge increase in vapes,” noted Erin Breeden, merchandise manager for the company.

Oral Nicotine — The Segment To Watch

Oral nicotine pouches have rocketed forward in the tobacco arena, jumping to the forefront of c-store retailers’ radar.

The smokeless category in general has risen 14.1% in dollars and 10.1% in unit sales for the 52 weeks ending April 21, second only to cigarettes in terms of sales numbers, per Circana.

Within the smokeless segment, spitless tobacco, which includes oral nicotine pouches, has witnessed a 63% boom in dollar sales and 49.4% surge in units for the same period.

Just in the last four weeks ending the same day, the numbers increased to a 70.1% burst in dollars and 56.4% gain in units.

“Nicotine pouch products continue to be the segment with the most upside over the last few years, led by ZYN. ZYN has dominated the nicotine pouch segment. Secondary players are Rogue and on!” explained Carroll.

At Good 2 Go, the nicotine pouch segment is taking customers from moist tobacco products. The typical nicotine pouch consumer is between 21-39 years of age.

In fact, Carroll has noticed the expansion of nicotine options and increase of friction for nicotine users lead to growing poly usage.

“It’s more typical to see the average tobacco consumer picking up multiple nicotine products at the same time (as part of the same transaction),” he said.

Hat Six is also experiencing a rise in pouch sales, as well as Calloway Oil’s EZ Stop Food Marts, where “the modern oral nicotine segment is showing exceptional growth,” noted Tom Tucker, buyer and category manager for EZ Stop, which operates 25 stores in Tennessee.

Interestingly, EZ Stop has clocked an uptick in women’s use of modern oral products, with this demographic moving to the category and away from cigarettes and vape. ZYN, specifically, is attracting these women consumers.

Oral nicotine pouches have also become popular at B-Quik.

When Schumaker first added ZYN, he accepted some countertop displays as part of a 90-day trial. “It just took off like a rocket,” he said.

Burke credited the ability to use modern oral products in almost all work and social situations as the driver for the category’s notable sales increases.

“The bright spots in the nicotine category are the modern oral (nicotine pouch) products and disposable vapor products,” he said.

Overall, retailers and wholesalers are optimistic regarding the smokeless segment, and oral nicotine in particular, according to Goldman Sachs research. The research results are based on the company’s “Nicotine Nuggets” Q1 survey and were compiled on April 22.

Based on the survey, the category is expected to grow around 19% this year, above the previously expected 11% growth.

“The category’s strength reflects the growing presence and popularity of modern oral nicotine products and share gains, especially from traditional chewing tobacco,” surmised Bonnie Herzog, managing director at Goldman Sachs, in the company’s research.

Herzog also noted there is a newer oral nicotine player to retailers on the scene, Zone X, which retailers plan to roll out with the thought that it could be a strong competitor.

One concern present among a few retailers, however, is recent short-term ZYN supply shortages, although any headwind is expected to be temporary.

“Overall, ZYN continues to show strong growth. …” said Herzog.

Pricing Power

“Many tobacco firms have aggressively increased the price of their products over the past few years to help compensate for declines in sales,” noted Burke. “The effect of the higher tobacco prices, combined with less government financial assistance and mounting credit card debt, have caused the tobacco consumer to reduce their consumption and/or to look for the most economical means of acquiring their nicotine.”

The economic uncertainty of the last few years has certainly forced many consumers to prioritize their discretionary spending allocations. With inflation and high gas prices overhead, tobacco customers have also switched to alternate products in addition to increasing their time in between trips and otherwise finding methods to stretch their dollars.

At EZ Stop, Tucker has noticed price increases affecting cigarettes in particular.

“The multiple cigarette cost increases we see each year are moving consumers to the modified risk segment or quitting altogether,” he said.

In fact, many of these consumers are moving away from tobacco, according to Tucker.

“We have seen that the consumer may choose other products instead of tobacco for their nicotine needs, or alternatively some consumers supplement their consumption of tobacco with other nicotine products, ultimately using tobacco products less,” he noted.

Other cigarette consumers are choosing to abandon premium brands for fourth-tier options. This fourth-tier growth is offsetting the decline in premium, said Tucker.

Hat Six’s Breeden, too, has found customers searching for better prices and longer-lasting products in the wake of cigarette price spikes.

Goldman Sachs research supports these observations.

“Retailers and wholesalers indicated that deep-discount/fourth-tier brands and discount brands like Marlboro Special Select, VUSE Alto and NJOY Ace are gaining share sequentially, while premium brands lose market share, reflecting consumers continuing to make trade-off decisions in an environment that remains economically challenging for many,” noted Herzog.

According to the research results, the deep discount/fourth-tier cigarette brands fared best in market share performance in Q1 2024 vs. Q4 2023 compared to other brands, although increased shelf space is still expected to be allocated primarily to oral nicotine pouches.

The “Nicotine Nuggets” survey results also indicated increased excise taxes to be a factor in cigarette purchasing patterns.

Additionally, with gas prices potentially affecting the trade downs from premium brands, Herzog expects these trends to be comparable in the short term, “given that gas prices have remained elevated following Q1.”

B-Quik has also closely monitored pricing strategies for the different tobacco segments.

“We have maintained pretty hard, clear-cut margins in the different categories for quite a while,” Schumaker stated.

For example, the chain wants the snuff segment to turn faster as it’s date based, so it maintains tighter margins for these products.

Conversely, cigars have a healthy markup at B-Quik stores.

At Good 2 Go convenience stores, Carroll has noticed different pricing elasticities of customers based on the nicotine segment.

“Some of the larger tobacco companies have done well to increase trial of their nicotine pouches by providing deeply discounted promotional retails,” he continued.

Goldman Sachs’ survey results also revealed that retailers are seeing promotional activity, particularly with oral nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes.

With oral nicotine becoming such a hot-ticket item for tobacco and nicotine, focusing promotions here will help drive competition.

For e-cigarettes, c-store retailers are noticing JUUL and NJOY specifically increasing promotional activity, noted Herzog.

“Retailers are suggesting that customers have shifted across brands that have been promoting,” she said.

Schumaker understands the power of promotions as well. He noted tobacco companies are experimenting with buy downs and multipack support based on where they want to see movement.

“We take our marching orders from them. …” he said. “For our role, we just want to make sure that we’re up to date, we’re keeping a good variety and that we have everything available.”

The Legislation Impact

Of course, tobacco trends, the economy and sales data aren’t the only factors influencing the backbar.

Federal, state and local legislation play an important role in the c-store tobacco space.

And, at the moment, vape is feeling the heat more than any other tobacco segment.

“I worry about selling vapes and the fight that they are having to keep them or get rid of them. At any moment they could outlaw them and we’d get stuck with product that is illegal to sell,” said Breeden.

Breeden isn’t the only retailer concerned about vape’s trajectory.

“The continuing premarket tobacco product application process relating to vape products has had a significant impact on this segment,” said Good 2 Go’s Carroll. “I expect this to continue.”

To date, the FDA has issued marketing granted orders to only 23 e-cigarette products.

In fact, in April, the FDA and Department of Justice seized more than 45,000 unauthorized vape products from a California warehouse, primarily flavored disposable brands.

Earlier this year, civil money penalty complaints were filed against brick-and-mortar retailers in an effort to crack down on marketing denial order (MDO) enforcement.

C-store operators concerned with which vape products are legally able to be sold can now, however, use FDA’s searchable database to determine this information.

Some retailers needing to adjust their backbars to accommodate for MDOs have found their sales dropping due to no longer stocking customer preferences.

Like B-Quik, EZ Stop has felt the significance of government intervention in tobacco.

“Several vape products that had been removed from the market last year impacted our sales negatively this year,” said Tucker.

Within the category, EZ Stop has seen year-over-year downward trends with a few older vape brands.

Tucker hopes Tennessee will assist with vape regulation through an excise tax to all vape products, as has been done in other states.

“Currently, vapes are entirely unregulated in Tennessee. Bills like this would ensure bad products that are not FDA regulated are not being sold. With the appropriate taxing and enforcement against these non-approved products, it would help protect the category from unfavorable legislation long term or a ban of the current approved items,” Tucker elaborated.

Unfortunately, regulation has increased black market sales of disposable vape products.

“While most retailers believe the impact (of the black market and retailers willing to sell unauthorized products) is significant, the true size is hard to gauge due to limited visibility,” said Herzog. “However, most note that its impact will continue until there’s greater enforcement by the FDA; meantime there is growing frustration among retailers.”

In fact, there is increasing pessimism regarding the impact of the illicit e-cigarette market on c-store retailers for the rest of the year, according to Goldman Sachs research.

B-Quik’s Schumaker, too, has questioned whether a black market has taken the vape sales that the chain can no longer stock.

Vaping devices aren’t the only segment the FDA is focusing on. A decision on the legality of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars still has yet to be made. In April, the FDA announced it would once more delay the menthol cigarette ban ruling.

A potential decision on a nicotine cap would be made even further down the road.

“You tend to see people go back and forth between the menthol (cigarettes) but not to the non-menthols. I don’t know what kind of result (the FDA) would get off of (a ban),” said Schumaker. “I would be very interested, if they did actually do it, to see how it affects sales — if you would actually have their desired effect, which is to get people to quit (smoking), or if people would go to (other products).”

It’s possible to overregulate, he continued, and controlling consumer behavior doesn’t always have the desired effect.

Stocking CBD

In terms of regulation, CBD is another category in which retailers are looking for further guidance. Still, many c-store retailers have put CBD products on the shelf to see what works in their market.

At EZ Stop’s stores, CBD has seen steady growth. B-Quik, too, carries CBD and has seen much activity in the area.

Although, CBD didn’t move much at B-Quik stores for the first two years after it was introduced to shoppers in the stores. Then, a local Louisiana company approached B-Quik with a CBD product, and the chain added a case at the front to increase exposure.

“I was just shocked. I mean, it was a highly profitable item, and the sales just took off like a rocket. And it really goes to show that all CBD is not created equally,” said Schumaker.

The product had a sound profit structure, and the brand had a helpful social media presence.

“Brands make a difference sometimes in certain segments. And I think that’s true when it comes to CBD, because (the local brand) had a good presentation. They had good brand recognition. And they had a good following,” Schumaker further elaborated.

The Outlook

C-store retailers are staying on top of the trends and legality of tobacco and nicotine, which will ultimately lead to category success.

“Convenience stores will continue to be the store of choice for tobacco purchases,” noted EZ Stop’s Tucker.

Breeden agreed. “I feel like we are the industry. We cater to tobacco users because it is also what gets them in the doors.”

By understanding and focusing on tobacco, c-stores are retaining a core customer segment.

Convenience stores account for 70% of U.S. tobacco sales, according to Burke.

“This level is unlikely to change dramatically over the next several years, meaning that even though tobacco is a declining category, it is still one of the largest revenue-producing categories for many convenience stores and is also a strong driver of store visits,” he continued.

Schumaker noted c-stores don’t necessarily need a large number of customers buying a certain tobacco SKU to justify highlighting that product. The tobacco consumer will likely buy consistently, so c-stores only need to be sure the right products are on hand.