RaceTrac Strengthens Marketing Efforts

The retailer partnered with AccuStore to conduct and examine survey data on a variety of operational data points.

RaceTrac has partnered with Accustore — a GSP company — to complete a structured data survey at its more than 580 locations. The comprehensive survey plays a crucial role in the execution of store-specific marketing plans across RaceTrac’s network of menu-forward convenience stores, the companies noted in a statement.

The primary goal of the customized data survey was to address issues relevant to accurate placement of RaceTrac’s marketing materials. Additionally, the survey captured 500 data points per store including data on store operations, foodservice equipment, HVAC systems and more.

GSP uses AccuStore, one of GSP’s sustainability offerings, to build store-specific profiles for clients. RaceTrac will leverage the store profiles in AccuStore to tailor their marketing campaigns to each store’s profiles, thereby reducing print overages, waste and freight expenses.

“The information we have gathered using the structured survey is a wonderful first step in creating simpler distribution for in-store marketing campaigns as well as reducing waste,” said Sadie Lewis, RaceTrac’s Promotions and Campaign Strategy Marketing Director. “It’s important that we know where all the potential trouble spots may exist so we can create solves to guarantee the excellent customer service we are known for. A structured survey provides us the opportunity to address any issue before it arises.”

Based in Clearwater, Fla., AccuStore is the result of more than 45 years of helping retailers gain store-level intelligence to enhance operations, marketing, facilities, management, loss prevention and human resources. Its enhanced store profiling technology makes it easy for consumer-facing businesses to access real-time information about every site.

AccuStore customizes a database of site-level details and stores it security on a cloud-based platform with a web interface and mobile 24/7 access.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 580 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee.

RaceTrac stores offer customers an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively priced fuel.