Mashgin and Verifone to Integrate Self-Checkout for 50,000 Operators

Touchless self-checkout system company Mashgin announced an integration with Verifone, a global payments solution provider. The integration with Verifone Commander will allow Mashgin to deploy its computer vision self-checkout system at convenience stores that utilize Verifone’s site management solution, which currently totals more than 50,000 sites — about 40% of convenience stores in the U.S.

The new Verifone and Mashgin integration will enable retailers to supercharge checkout speeds by adding one or several Mashgin self-checkout kiosks while running payments, fueling operations and loyalty programs via one central Commander Site Controller.

C-store operators using Verifone will be able to easily add Mashgin units as a checkout option, cutting down deployment times significantly. Verifone’s Commander is certified for all fuel networks, which means that Mashgin will be able to offer fuel sales for all oil brands as long as the site uses Commander.

“Our goal is to enable as many retailers as possible to cut lines and empower their staff by adding a convenient self-checkout option,” said Jack Hogan, senior vice president of partnerships at Mashgin. “The integration with Verifone’s industry-leading Commander system will make Mashgin an attractive option for tens of thousands of convenience retailers in the U.S. and abroad.”

Mashgin’s footprint is growing quickly, and its kiosks are currently deployed at more than 4,000 locations all over the U.S., including convenience stores, corporate cafeterias, airports and two-thirds of major league sports stadiums. Mashgin kiosks utilize AI and computer vision to identify food and goods with 99.9% accuracy and ring them up simultaneously. Customers simply place their items on the Mashgin kiosk tray and are instantly ready to pay — without the need to find and scan barcodes.

“The integration of Mashgin and Verifone will unlock rapid checkout speeds where customers and POS systems meet,” said James Hervey, head of petro at Verifone. “Our goal is to be the preferred transaction engine for convenience store customers. The integration with Mashgin will show the power of harnessing Commander’s connectivity with innovative partners.”

Mashgin is proven to increase customer throughput by 300% and offer up to 400% faster transactions than a typical cashier, with times averaging between 10 and 15 seconds. Convenience stores using Mashgin process up to 80% of in-store transactions via its AI-powered self-checkout kiosks.