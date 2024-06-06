True North Launches New Mobile App, Rewards Program

True North Energy — which operates 171 locations across Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan — announced the launch of the new truerewards loyalty program and mobile app. Leveraging the latest in digital engagement technology, customers will now have more ways to save and earn rewards in True North stores.

“True North is excited to add the truerewards loyalty program to our customer journey,” said Bailey Lyden, vice president of retail at truenorth convenience stores. “This initiative brings tremendous value to our most loyal guests, and it sets us apart in a competitive digital landscape.”

Leveraging PDI Technologies’ advanced loyalty technology, truerewards offers members substantial benefits — including an initial savings of 25 cents per gallon on the next fuel purchase after enrollment. Members are also rewarded for in-store purchases, unlocking additional savings of five cents per gallon with each $25 spent inside the store.

New brand assets, designed by Corinne O’Neal at Louisville, Ky.-based visual communications firm, Vivid Impact, draw attention to truerewards and promote the program both digitally and at each store.

The new truenorth app brings additional value with exclusive access to deals, discounts, giveaways and trackable progress in coffee and fountain drink clubs. Built on the Rovertown app platform, the app includes several innovative features — including an integration with Shell Fuel Rewards.

Members of Shell Fuel Rewards can link their account within the app, unlocking stackable savings of at least 10 cents per gallon on everyday fill-ups.

“The truerewards program is another hallmark in the brand evolution of truenorth stores and True North Energy as a company. We are excited to now have a mobile app as part of our cache of offerings to our guests that reinforces our standard of fast, friendly, clean,” said Kim Strode, marketing coordinator. “This has been a huge effort by the entire team and I’m proud to be a part of what has been created.”

True North Energy, established in 1999 through a partnership between the Lyden Family and Shell Oil U.S., stands as a leader in the Midwest’s fuel and convenience store sector. With roots dating back to 1919, the Lyden Family’s business acumen has steered the company through several generations.