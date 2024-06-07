Love’s Opens North Carolina Location

Love’s Travel Stops has opened its newest location in Rural Hall, N.C. The location is open 24/7 and offers all the amenities Love’s customers have come to know and love, including fresh food and drinks, Love’s-branded snacks and a Bojangles.

Other amenities include:

Private showers

CAT scales

Wi-Fi

RV dump services

RV hookup

Dog park

Laundry facility

For professional drivers, the location adds 110 truck parking spaces to Love’s network and RVers have access to three RV parking spaces.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $5,000 to the Rural Hall Elementary School Special Education Program.

Love’s has been in business since 1964. The family-owned and -operated business is headquartered in Oklahoma City, with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 642 locations in 42 states.

Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.