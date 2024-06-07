Red Gold Introduces New BBQ Sauce

Red Gold has introduced its new BBQ Sauce, which is made from a tomato puree, without high fructose corn syrup (HFCS). The new sauce features fresh, quality ingredients for a premium taste.

“We know operators have plenty of choices when they look for a BBQ sauce for their menu, so we knew we needed a formula that stood out from the rest in flavor and quality,” said David Halt, Red Gold’s Senior Director of Business Development. “The first thing you will notice when you taste it is that it is delicious. When you look at the ingredient statement, you will know that you need to make the switch to Red Gold.”

The new BBQ sauce uses real sugar instead of HFCS and has no artificial caramel color. With 80% less sodium than the leading foodservice brand, its list of superior ingredients includes Worcestershire sauce, molasses, garlic, chili powder and tamarind. Its sweet and tangy flavor makes the new BBQ sauce a versatile condiment for multiple menu applications.

Now available in one-gallon plastic jugs, it is great for back-of-house use, along with Red Gold’s 1.5-gallon dispenser pouches. The BBQ Sauce is also available in 1 oz. Dunk Cups for takeout, drive-through and catering applications.

Red Gold has been producing quality tomato products since 1942. Since then, it has become the largest privately-owned tomato processor in the nation with three state-of-the-art facilities in Elwood, Geneva and Orestes, Ind.

The company also boasts a million square foot distribution center in Alexandria and operates the subsidiary RG Transport trucking fleet in Elwood.

Red Gold partners with local family farms across Indiana, southern Michigan and Northwest Ohio to sustainably produce premium quality canned tomatoes, ketchup, sauces, salsas and juices for foodservice, private brands, export, co-pack and club channels of distribution.

The Red Gold family of consumer brands includes Red Gold, Redpack, Tuttorosso and Sacramento.