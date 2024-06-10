7-Eleven Teams up With Drumstick to Launch Summer Treat

7-Eleven has announced a new collaboration with Drumstick, through which the companies launched the Drumstick Slurpee Blue Raspberry Vanilla Cone at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide.

The Drumstick Slurpee Cone boasts all the fan-favorite elements of the Drumstick King Size cone: creamy and smooth vanilla ice cream, a crispy cone and a chocolatey nugget.

Now — inspired by the iconic Slurpee drink at 7-Eleven — this creation introduces a blue raspberry layer topped with blue razz sauce ripples and candy bits.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with 7-Eleven to introduce this one-of-a-kind and mouthwateringly delicious snack to our fans,” said Kerry Hopkins, marketing director for Drumstick. “Because, let’s face it, summer is all about embracing the unexpected, and what better way to do so than with a limited-edition collaboration that promises to delight and surprise with every bite?”

“Our iconic Slurpee drinks are a staple of summer, and we’re always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our fans during this time of year,” said Jasmeet Chawla, senior vice president, merchandising at 7-Eleven (Center of Store and Services). “By joining forces with another summer icon, Drumstick, we’re taking refreshment to the next level by combining the coolness of Slurpee drinks with the indulgence of Drumstick cones for a snack unlike anything our fans have had before.”

The Drumstick Slurpee Cone will be exclusively available at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores for a limited time while supplies last.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.