Hunt Brothers Pizza Brings Back Popular LTO

Hunt Brothers Pizza has announced that its popular limited time offer (LTO) — Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza — has returned to stores for the summer. Participating store partners will offer the pizza flavor across the U.S. while supplies last.

“The Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza is one of our more popular limited time offerings, and we look forward to helping our store partners bring back this one-of-a-kind flavor favorite to their stores,” said Dee Cleveland, director of marketing at Hunt Brothers Pizza. “We love to watch the excitement build in the weeks leading up to this return as consumers see that their favorite LTO is coming back, resulting in increased foot traffic and profits for our partners.”

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza LTO features Hunt Brothers Pizza’s original crust covered with ranch sauce, layered with diced chicken and crispy bacon, and topped with a blend of 100% natural part-skim mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. The finishing touch is a sprinkling of Hunt Brothers Pizza’s signature Just Rite Spice.

Customers can purchase the Chicken Bacon Ranch LTO as a whole 12-inch pizza or a grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza (1/4 of a 12-inch pizza).

With more than 9,500 locations across the country, Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry. The company offers original and thin crust pizzas available as a grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza or as a customizable whole pizza.

Hunt Brothers Pizza is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and is family owned and operated.