Thinking About the POS and Back Office

As technology advances, so do back-office and point-of-sale trends. Retailers need to stay on top of their digital infrastructure, including cloud software, mobile ordering, self-checkout and more.

Back-office and point-of-sale (POS) needs are evolving with each piece of emerging technology.

As customers grow to expect digital progress in the retail landscape, convenience stores need to keep up with the new trends. CStore Decisions reached out to Perry Kramer, managing partner at Retail Consulting Partners, for insight into how c-store operators should be considering the back office and POS.

CStore Decisions (CSD): What are some back-office and POS trends to watch?

Perry Kramer (PK): The traditional POS applications continue to expand into a more complete in-store retail platform that enables integration with online ordering, self-checkout, kiosks, fuel, back-office reporting and other local functions. When evaluating back-office systems, c-store leaders should be looking for partners who have a comprehensive suite built on a modern technology platform. Over the last 10 years there has been a significant migration from the concept of having to have a dozen partners to meet the needs of the forecourt, foodservice, digital ordering, self-checkout, loyalty and inventory management.

CSD: How should c-store retailers be thinking about cloud infrastructure and where it’s headed?

PK: Cloud infrastructure is here to stay, and retailers need to embrace it to take advantage of the long-term savings that cloud technology enables. If c-stores have not identified a preferred cloud platform, they should formalize a strategy as soon as possible. … This is especially important if they are going to rely on a cloud platform for their middleware functionality. … However, it is important that while developing the cloud strategy retailers do not underestimate the impacts of limited access to data in the cloud and the need to transition roles and skills.

CSD: What should retailers consider when it comes to mobile ordering?

PK: Consumer adaption to mobile ordering continues to grow. A recent Intouch Insight study revealed that 71% of consumers have placed at least one mobile order. Mobile ordering is both a win for consumers and retailers who continue to try to find any way possible to offload tasks requiring labor. One flaw that we continue to see in the area of mobile ordering is retailers building a mobile ordering user interface that is not consistent with their in-store kiosks and menu boards. It is important to keep these touch points consistent in the use of terminology and organization of products.

CSD: Where do you see the future of self-checkout?

PK: Self-checkout will remain an important tool in containing labor costs (both staffing and reconciling) and customer satisfaction. However, it is not a ubiquitous solution. There are certain areas and demographics where the increased shrink profile that is associated with self-checkout will not compensate for the labor savings. Customers have come to expect it in many areas to keep the lines short. When evaluating self-checkout, a key decision will be if they include cash-accepting units in addition to credit-only units. The cost of adding cash-accepting units can double or even triple the total long-term cost of procurement and maintenance. However, having to reconcile the cash once or twice a week is also attractive for many. …

CSD: What questions should retailers be asking themselves as they research back-office and POS technology?

PK: Have they built a strong business case, and if so, what are the core pieces of the business case that must be satisfied? Have they evaluated what they want their long-term future customer experience to look like? And what do they want their future IT and operations support model to look like? These all need to be well understood prior to kicking the tires with new POS vendors.