ARKO Gets Third Consecutive Fortune 500 Nod

ARKO was ranked No. 453 on the Fortune 500 list this year — a bump of 45 places since its debut on the list in 2022.

ARKO Corp. announced that it has been named to the prestigious 2024 Fortune 500 list for the third year in a row. The yearly ranking highlights companies based on total revenue in the U.S. ARKO ranked at No. 453, moving up seven places on the list from its ranking in 2023 and 45 places from its 2022 debut at No. 498.

“This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as our commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence,” said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of ARKO Corp. “We are pleased with the growth we have seen, which is a testament to the strength of our business model and our relentless focus on delivering value to our customers, employees and shareholders. As we expand our footprint and enhance our offerings, we remain dedicated to driving further success and innovation in the convenience store industry.”

Inclusion on the Fortune 500 is based on total revenue for respective fiscal years. Eligible businesses include U.S.-incorporated private companies and cooperatives that file financial statements with government agencies, along with mutual insurance companies that file with state regulators.

In 2023, the ARKO acquired approximately 160 convenience stores, expanding its footprint into Alabama and Mississippi. Since its founding in 2003, ARKO has grown from 300 stores to nearly 3,700 locations. Today, the company is comprised of approximately 1,550 company-operated stores, more than 1,800 independent dealer sites to which it supplies fuel and approximately 300 unmanned fleet fueling locations.

Parent company of GPM Investments, ARKO is one of the largest convenience store operators and wholesalers in the U.S.

Based in Richmond, Va., ARKO’s recognizable family of community brands offers prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands.