Hatco Corp. Announces New Hires

Hatco Corp. has announced the appointment of two new executives — Josh Beale has joined the company as a key accounts specialist and Steve Bindl has been hired as head of global marketing.

In Beale’s new position, he will be responsible for managing and supporting Hatco’s OEM customers, collaborating with them and Hatco’s engineering team to design and develop commercial foodservice equipment solutions that meet their needs.

“We are really excited for Josh to join the team,” said Ryan Catarozoli, director of key accounts. “He has an amazing skillset that is really going to shine here at Hatco.”

Beale brings a wealth of results-focused outside sales experience across multiple industries, with over 11 years in various account management positions at Motion Industries, Park Place Technologies and Marking Service, Inc.

Bindl, in his new role, will direct the company’s efforts in market analysis and product research to enhance both product and market development strategies.

“For 75 years, Hatco’s success has been anchored in having deep industry insight and truly understanding our customers’ needs,” said Lorne Deacon, president and CEO. “Steve brings tremendous expertise in key marketing and product disciplines that will further enhance our ability to leverage data and insights to deliver meaningful value to our customers.”