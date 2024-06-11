Stewart’s Shops Offers 99-Cent Cones for Father’s Day

On June 16, customers can purchase a single scoop of any Stewart's ice cream flavor for just shy of a dollar.

Stewart’s Shops has announced a new promotion for Father’s Day, during which customers can purchase a single scoop of ice cream for just 99 cents. The offer is available for one day only on June 16.

Customers can choose from Stewart’s Shops’ six seasonal flavors: Boston Cream Dream, Brownie Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Pie, Tropical Passion, Hip! Hip! Churr-ay! or Win-Place-Dough.

“These limited-edition flavors are a big hit with customers of all ages this year,” the retailer noted in a statement.

The chain offers a Scoop Club Card, which guests can use to buy 10 items from the ice cream counter to get the 11th for free.

Stewart’s also has a wide selection of last-minute gift ideas for Father’s Day. Stewart’s My Money Cards, Make Your Own Sundae certificates, NYRA Bets Cards and Saratoga Race Course season passes (available in select shops) all are fast, easy and fun ways to celebrate special occasions like Father’s Day.

For anyone planning a cookout, Stewart’s also customers covered — from propane and firewood to sunscreen and snacks, in addition to cold drinks, hot dogs, buns and chips.