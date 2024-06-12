EG America to Hire 7,500 New Employees

The company is gearing up for the busy summer months across its 10-banner footprint.

EG America announced that it will hire nearly 7,500 new employees over the next few months across its 10 banners — Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores.

Positions include full and part-time guest service associates, foodservice leaders and managers, as well as store support roles and CDL drivers.

“We are thrilled to welcome motivated, friendly and hard-working individuals to join our growing teams, many of whom will stay on well past this summer and grow their careers here at EG America,” said Kieran Carr, director of talent acquisition. “During these busy summer months, our stores across the country see a significant increase in traffic and activity, so it’s an exciting time for jobseekers in these communities to join our team.”

EG America is looking to employ self-driven, friendly individuals who “appreciate the unique experiences of each other and of those that visit the stores,” the company noted.

The organization provides all employees with the opportunity to pursue a sustainable and successful career through structured, hands-on training and development plans, including a “Manager in Training” Academy for future leaders pursuing store manager roles who want to operate and grow successful businesses. The company also has a strong commitment to promoting from within.

EG America offers competitive pay and benefits, and its “Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow” program allows team members to receive their earned wages before payday. In addition, employees have access to paid time off, comprehensive medical and dental coverage, wellness incentives, health savings account, 401k with company match, employee discounts, tuition reimbursement and an Employee Assistance Program.