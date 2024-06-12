f’real Launches New Mystery Flavor

Blend-it-yourself milkshake brand f’real has announced the launch of a Mystery Flavor Milkshake, which is available now at retail locations nationwide.

The limited-time offering gives customers a nostalgic experience, “inviting them to relive memories of visiting their favorite childhood ice cream shop with a fruity and familiar flavor that celebrates the heyday of summers past and present,” the company noted in a statement.

The introduction of the Mystery Flavor Milkshake reflects shifting preferences and trends within the indulgence category with 57% of consumers stating they are interested in nostalgic desserts.

Gen Z consumers are especially interested in nostalgic desserts, with 62% saying they love these old-school treats. The Mystery Flavor is poised to generate heightened trial and excitement, drawing on the success of the brand’s past limited-time offerings such as the Birthday Cake Batter Milkshake, unveiled in September 2023 that celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first blender installation.

“f’real’s commitment to innovation is deeply rooted in our understanding of consumer trends and preferences. Our new Mystery Flavor caters to our customers’ changing tastes and provides a fun and engaging experience that will drive excitement,” said Elizabeth Collins, Rich Products Corp. Director of Customer Marketing. “This milkshake is not just a treat; it’s a trip down memory lane. We’ve crafted a flavor that pays homage to a beloved favorite, creating a wave of nostalgia with every sip. We’re confident that the element of surprise will make this flavor a huge hit this summer.”

Gen Z’s love for unique and exciting flavors is evident, with 44% loving to try new foods — the crazier and more unique, the better — and 51% willing to try a new food just because it sounds exciting.

Understanding its Gen Z consumers’ adventurous nature, f’real continually introduces new products that resonate accordingly. Over 90% of Gen Z consumers, who make up the majority of f’real’s customer base, like trying new foods and beverages, with nearly half preferring them in familiar formats. The generation is also drawn to trying new flavors in desserts and confections, particularly at the mention of “limited-time.”

The Mystery Flavor launch is an extension of f’real’s “Discover Your f’real” global campaign, which embraces Gen Z’s curiosity for new experiences and encourages consumers to take the leap and discover a nearby f’real location.

f’real’s Mystery Flavor is available nationwide at select retailers including Sheetz, Kwik Trip, Royal Farms, QuickChek and more. The suggested retail price for each 12-ounce f’real is $3.99.