Marathon Petroleum Earns Safety Accolade

The company recently received the 2024 CCO Gold Employer Award for its CCO certification process.

Marathon Petroleum has been recognized for the second year in a row by the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (CCO) with the Gold Employer Award for its commitment to safety through the certification of its employees.

The award underscores the company’s dedication to excellence in recruitment, training and safety standards within the industry.

“This crane training has reinforced how safety ties to operating the crane,” said Marathon Petroleum Senior Training Specialist Richard Silva. “As an operator of the crane, it is your responsibility to be aware of the job, loads, locations and those who are around you.”

The award is based on testing volume in 2023, with Marathon Petroleum ranking among the top 24 companies out of thousands of unique employers identified for sending the highest number of candidates through CCO testing.

“By ensuring their personnel attain the highest CCO certification standard, Marathon Petroleum elevates safety awareness across the organization and industry as a whole,” said CCO CEO Thom Sicklesteel.

CCO was formed as an independent, non-profit organization by industry to develop and administer a nationwide program for the certification of load handling equipment operators and related personnel.

Marathon has received the designation for two consecutive years, certifying its safety training expertise.