Royal Farms to Open Third Richmond, Va., Location

Royal Farms has announced the grand opening of its third location in Richmond, Va., on June 24. The new site is located just minutes away from Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway.

This store will feature a gas station with 12 fueling positions and will meet all convenience, food and fuel needs, 24/7, 365 days a year. Customers can look forward to a wide a wide array of fresh offerings, including Royal Farms’ famous fried chicken, handcrafted made-to-order sandwiches and all-day breakfast options.

Alongside its famous food offerings, the Richmond store will showcase Royal Farms’ signature coffee blends, beverages, milkshakes and a variety of snacks and convenience items. Additionally, first responders will get to enjoy a free cup of coffee every time they visit any Royal Farms location in uniform.

“Bringing Royal Farms into another community of Richmond signifies more than just inaugurating another outlet; it embodies our commitment to fostering unity, accessibility and a relentless pursuit of excellence for our cherished customers,” said Lisa Daley, district leader at Royal Farms. “We’re honored to be a part of this historic locale and eagerly await to serve the community.”

To celebrate its arrival in Richmond, Royal Farms will be hosting a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite here.

Customers can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

Registered RoFo members receive points for every purchase in-store or at the pump. If they choose to upgrade their card to RoFo Pay, they can receive an additional discount on gas when the card is used at the pump.

Royal Farms operates nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. The company opened its first store in Baltimore, Md., in 1959.

Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.