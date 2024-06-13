TXB Transforms 12 Stores in Central Texas, Adds EV Charging

The chain continues to grow and evolve in central Texas, with five new locations opening in the past three years and two more coming soon.

TXB has built five new locations in central Texas in the past three years, and has announced the opening of two more in the next year.

Additionally, the chain has upgraded 12 sites with a modern look and feel, all of which feature electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The refurbished locations have a variety of fresh-made food items, including hand-breaded chicken tenders, handmade quesadillas and more private-label offerings.

“It’s been an incredible honor to see TXB growing so rapidly in Central Texas,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. “This rebrand is more than just a different logo or name; this is a true reflection of who we are as a company. We’ve become famous for our freshly made, restaurant-quality food items that we prepare on-site, as well as our line of private-label products including salsa, jerky, tea, water, coffee and more. We want our guests to have the absolute best experience every time they visit one of our locations.”

The seven central Texas stores — including the five that were recently built and the two that are coming soon — are located in:

Bee Cave

Georgetown

Cottonwood Shores

Kyle

Bryan (one existing store and one coming next year)

College Station (opening next year)

The five stores that have been modernized are located in:

Marble Falls

Johnson City

Wimberley

Spicewood

Buchanan Dam

In addition to freshly made food, all TXB locations also offer a robust, new line of non-GMO, locally sourced private-label offerings.

“TXB carefully selects high-quality products to showcase the best that Texas has to offer,” the retailer noted in a statement. “This is part of the brand’s larger initiative to ‘Leave ‘Em Better’ by continually providing guests with southern hospitality and superior fresh-made food at an unbeatable value.”

All of the chain’s private-label offerings are locally sourced and/or manufactured in Texas.

“TXB stands for Texas Born. That means they are big city, open country and everything in between,” the statement continued. “It also means the brand holds true to the Texas values they’ve built their brand around: authenticity, integrity and hospitality.”

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and food markets that emphasize the Texas roots and values the brand was built upon.

With more than 50 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB is known for its fresh-made, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site.

For all of this and more, TXB was named the 2023 CStore Decisions Chain of the Year.