Parker’s Kitchen Unveils Newest Georgia Location

The opening marks the chain's first store in Augusta, Ga.

Parker’s Kitchen recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the first Parker’s location in Augusta, Ga. Local dignitaries in attendance included Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson, Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sue Parr and Columbia County Chamber President and CEO Russell Lahodny.

The new store offers award-winning, Southern-inspired food, high-quality fuel and much more. Located at 3661 Mike Padgett Hwy., the store has been popular with local residents, commuters and visitors since it first opened on May 22.

“Augusta is on the rise and is an exciting place to be,” said Parker’s Kitchen Founder and CEO Greg Parker, who officially cut the ribbon at the company’s new store in Augusta, Ga. “We’re incredibly honored to be part of the community and have received an incredible response from customers in the Augusta area.”

In addition to fresh food served for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the store also features indoor dining, grab-and-go food options and electronic kiosk ordering. Popular items include hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, signature mac ‘n’ cheese, potato logs, the Parker’s Kitchen Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, freshly made salads and more.

The entire Parker’s Kitchen menu is handcrafted on-site from fresh ingredients by local chefs.

Additional highlights include bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet and unsweet tea, Fancy Lemonade, 28-degree beer and a wide range of fountain drinks with signature Parker’s Kitchen Chewy Ice.

The inviting store design features signature Parker’s Kitchen Lowcountry-inspired architecture with a modern, contemporary glass-front façade, lime-washed brick, handsome bracketry, designer lighting and clean bathrooms. The new store offers 19 fuel dispensers with regular, mid-grade, premium, diesel, ethanol-free, truck diesel and DEF fuel.

Parker’s Kitchen currently operates 88 retail stores in Georgia and South Carolina and plans to double the number of stores across the Southeast in the next four years. The company is currently in the midst of a major expansion into new markets including Augusta, Ga.; Aiken, S.C.; Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Jacksonville, Fla.

Every new-to-industry store provides 25 to 30 jobs for local residents, offering highly competitive salary and benefits packages. Parker’s Kitchen employs 75 to 85 contractors to build each new store in the metro Augusta area.

Parker’s was named the 2020 CStore Decisions Chain of the Year.