RaceTrac Grows Indiana Footprint

The chain recently opened its second site in the state, located in Indianapolis.

RaceTrac has officially opened its second location in Indiana — its first travel center in the state. Situated in Indianapolis, the travel center comes as the chain continues to expand outside the Southeast.

The new travel center serves the needs of local small to mid-size fleet drivers and construction vehicles with an added high flow diesel canopy and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) options at the pump. It also features a large, easily maneuverable lot with additional high flow diesel lanes, overnight truck parking and CAT scales.

At each travel center, RaceTrac customers can expect:

A well-lit parking lot

Over 8,000-square-feet of store space

Large outdoor patio

Front-canopy fueling stations

Extended canopy

Free Wi-Fi

Large seating area

Inside, RaceTrac stores offer a wide selection of on-the-go food and beverage favorites, including:

Grab-and-go pizza and sandwiches

Whole and cut fruit and salads

RaceTrac’s Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of frozen yogurts and sorbets

Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee with popular creamers, sweeteners and toppings

Roller grill favorites like Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs

Tornados, featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and spices

RaceTrac also offers first responders a free coffee or fountain drink anytime, which is an offer that is good daily.

Each new RaceTrac location adds approximately 40 new jobs to the community. RaceTrac offers both full- and part-time team members access to medical, vision and dental benefits, as well as access to RaceTrac’s 401(k) matching plan.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 580 convenience store locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.