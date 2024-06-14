Wawa Announces Four Finalists for The Wawa Foundation Hero Award

The Wawa Foundation has announced its four finalists for the 2024 Wawa Foundation Hero Award, which were selected from a pool of more than 400 submissions.

The Wawa Foundation Hero Award is an honor given to a nonprofit organization serving the greater Philadelphia area that assists others and builds stronger communities through preserving independence, protecting safety and mentoring and inspiring youth. The four finalists are:

1. As I Plant This Seed

2. Leveling the Playing Field

3. Philadelphia Fire/EMS Explorer Career Youth Development Program

4. Project 440

The winner will be chosen by public vote on The Wawa Foundation’s website from June 13-28. The organization receiving the most votes will be presented to The Wawa Foundation Hero Award Panel for final approval.

The Wawa Foundation Hero Award and Wawa Welcome America

Launched during Philadelphia’s Wawa Welcome America festivities, The Wawa Foundation Hero Award will be presented as part of the Independence Day morning ceremony on July 4 in front of Independence Hall. The recipient of The Wawa Foundation Hero Award will receive a $50,000 grant, and the three runners up will each receive $10,000 grants.

“We are thrilled with the four finalists for The Wawa Foundation Hero Award and delighted to shine a light on the important work they’re doing in the community,” said Liz Simeone, president, The Wawa Foundation. “We look forward to celebrating their stories during the 4th of July Celebration of Freedom ceremony when we reveal the winner with a $50,000 grant to help these organizations continue helping others in the community.”

The Finalists

As I Plant This Seed promotes the positive development and advancement of urban youth through intergenerational access to education, information and training in a safe space. Following completed enhancements to the space earlier in 2024, the organization continues to grow its 12-year history of giving local teens programs designed to help each kid reach their full potential.

The organization’s vision is to provide the Hunting Park community, its youth and families with the resources and skills necessary to change their outlook on life and equip and empower them to ultimately decide their own outcomes.

Leveling the Playing Field (LPF) provides free sports equipment to schools, rec centers, Boys and Girls Clubs and other youth programs in the Philadelphia area. In 2023, LFP distributed nearly $1 million in gear to 262 under-resourced schools and youth programs, enabling thousands of kids to learn, grow and have fun through physical recreation.

The new equipment has encouraged their active participation in various sports and has also provided them with an avenue for positive engagement and personal growth. LFP knows sports have a tremendous impact on kids mental and physical health, social-emotional development, school performance and more.

Entering its third year of working with the community, FLP equips kids to play the sports they love.

The PFD Fire/EMS Explorer program serves over 100 young adults from all socioeconomic backgrounds across the city who have experienced firsthand trauma from the city’s gun violence and high crime. Over 400 program alumni explorers have been enabled with general knowledge of emergency response operations, fire science/suppression, first aid and C.P.R., mass casualty, stop the bleed and trauma response.

The program’s vision is to help bridge the communication gap of delivering public safety messages of prevention and preparedness.

Project 440 provides free after-school music-based programs for Philadelphia high school students to develop an entrepreneurial mindset, gain proficiencies in leadership and service and learn about opportunities for their next steps.

Project 440 makes challenging and inspiring music programming accessible for youth to collaborate and be creative with each other as part of their efforts to serve our community and remove barriers to arts participation.