Love’s Opens New Oregon Location

Love’s recently opened its newest store in Baker City, Ore. The location is open 24.7 and offers all the amenities Love’s customers have come to expect, including fresh food and drinks, Love’s-branded snacks and an Arby’s.

For professional drivers, the location adds 81 truck parking spaces to Love’s network and RVers have access to four RV parking spaces.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will be splitting its $5,000 donation between the Baker County YMCA and Baker City Head Start Center.

Additional amenities include:

Private showers

CAT scales

Wi-fi

RV dump services

Dog park

Laundry facility

RV hookup

Founded in 1964, Love’s is headquartered in Oklahoma City and employs nearly 40,000 people in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 643 locations in 42 states.

“Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers,” the retailer noted in a statement. “Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.”