Summer Shakeup

With the summer upon us, c-store retailers are using this time to offer new promotions and prioritize seasonal favorites to snag summer travelers and hometown locals.

Changing seasons are often times when people take stock of their lives, assessing where they’re at and where they want to be. Similarly, companies will do the same, and convenience store retailers are no exception. With changing weather comes new foot traffic patterns, trends, priorities and attitudes.

Now that we’ve kicked off the summer months, c-stores are primed to cater to new customer needs as summertime brings about more activities that put customers on the road.

While customers emerge from winter hibernation and children are let out of school, a c-store’s ability to cater to its customers is more important than ever. With events such as camping trips, barbecues, Fourth of July celebrations and more ahead, c-stores should be prepared to stock for these needs accordingly.

For instance, displaying marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate in a highly visible spot is paramount for the anticipatory or even last-minute s’mores nights. In the same vein, stocking up on hot dog and hamburger buns and paper products will be beneficial for summer cookouts.

And, staying supplied with cold beverages is a must while customers attempt to cool down in the summer heat.

Road Tripping

Most significantly, summer is traditionally the season for road trips. The opportunity this has provided for c-stores can’t be overstated.

On May 23, according to AAA, 38.4 million drivers were expected to be on the road for the Memorial Day holiday weekend and gas prices averaged at $3.61. Now that the holiday has passed though, lesser demand has pushed the national average of a gallon of gas to $3.48 on June 6. The eight-cent drop doesn’t seem like much, but it’s the largest one-week drop in price in 2024 yet.

And on June 13, the national average for one gallon of gas has fallen further.

“So, is the typical robust summer driving season a thing of the past? Or is gas demand just taking longer to pick up steam?” questioned Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, in a press release.

Regardless of dipping demand, road trips haven’t gone by the wayside completely, and being prepared for the necessary fueling stops is essential for retailers.

Snacks are a big get during these stops, as well as drinks.

In fact, according to the International Bottled Water Association, bottled water retail sales in 2023 upped 6.5%, based on Beverage Marketing Corp. data. Many consumers are growing to prefer healthier beverages.

And, potato chip unit sales are rising, hitting 893 million units sold for the 52 weeks ending April 21, per Circana. Due to inflation, dollar sales grew for sweet snacks like cookies and granola bars, as well.

Additionally, maintaining clean restrooms is important, as drivers are likely to align their fuel/stretch/bathroom breaks. If a customer has a great restroom experience at a store, they’ll want to make the same stop on the return trip.

Promotional Opportunity

Consumers won’t always search for just their favorite packaged snack or beverage. Many prefer cooked foods, whether on a road trip and looking for lunch or while taking a break from work to walk to their local c-store for a hot meal.

And taking advantage of summer promotional opportunities is a good way to entice these customers and more.

Maverik and Kum & Go (K&G), for example, launched a summer program together, the first time the two brands will have consistent summer offerings since Maverik’s 2023 acquisition of K&G.

Combined, they have nearly 800 stores in 20 states.

As part of the program, Maverik launched smoked brisket breakfast and lunch options, available in both Maverik and K&G locations. Each brand will also have items specific to them.

In addition to the brisket offerings, limited-edition sweet treats will be available through Oct. 1, including a s’mores doughnut and s’mores stuffed cookie.

As for beverages, the chain is rewarding loyalty members with the 89-cent Fountain Frenzy, giving discounts for up to a large-sized fountain drink through Oct. 1.

Casey’s, too, with over 2,600 in 17 states, launched summer promotions and menu items, such as its new BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza and King’s Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sliders.

Customers can also buy a large pizza and receive a large single-topping pizza for 50% off from June 26 to Sept. 3; purchase $3 Cheesy Breadsticks with a large pizza; receive a large specialty pizza for $14 on certain days; and more.

7-Eleven, with more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada, also launched a new summer treat — the Drumstick Slurpee Blue Raspberry Vanilla Cone.

The opportunity for c-stores to take advantage of the summer months and reel in new customers exists. Aside from deals and strategic merchandising, this is also a great season to rent out space to (if possible) other vendors, such as fruit or popcorn stands, to entice customers.

Convenience store retailers know what their customers want, and now is the time for a fresh outlook and preparation for the months ahead.