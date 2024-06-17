Wawa Brings Back Hoagiefest Promotion

For the next two months, customers can grab $5 Shortis and $6 Classic hoagies in stores.

Wawa’s Hoagiefest has returned with special pricing — $5 for a Shorti and $6 for a Classic hoagie. The promotion runs from now until Aug. 11 in all Wawa stores and on the Wawa app.

This year, the retailer launched a new twist — customers will have the chance to order “Kelce Classics,” which are a nod to Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie. Guests can order their hoagies the way Jason and Kylie do, and they will have opportunities to score Hagiefest swag in social media promotions.

The “Jason” Italian — mayo, provolone, tomato, banana peppers on a white roll

The “Kylie” Honey Turkey — American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, banana peppers on a wheat roll

In addition to ordering The Kelces’ favorite recipes, customers can visit Wawa’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok from June 20-23 for a chance to win Hoagiefest towels, bucket hats, koozies and t-shirts.

“Hoagiefest is an annual summer tradition that celebrates the role hoagies have in helping make memories for families whether it’s at graduation parties, beach, concerts and more,” said Jim Morey, chief marketing officer, Wawa. “With the help of Jason and Kylie Kelce, Hoagiefest just got a little more fun thanks to ‘Kelce Classics,’ and hopefully customers get a kick out of ordering hoagies just the way they do.”

“It’s frickin’ Hoagiefest and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Wawa on their beloved summer tradition of spreading happiness in Philly and beyond,” said Jason and Kylie Kelce. “It’s our favorite time of year and we’re hoping ‘The Jason,’ and ‘The Kylie,’ Kelce Classics make your summer that much brighter.”

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, operates 1,050 stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C.

The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, handcrafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.