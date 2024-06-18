7-Eleven Stocks Exclusive MTN DEW Flavors

The retailer teamed up with MTN DEW to launch two new flavors, available only in 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

MTN DEW Infinite Swirl: A new tropical punch flavor with a combination of pineapple and berry in a vibrant blue color. The flavor is available in 20-ounce bottles and for a limited time, customers can grab two 20-ounce bottles for $4.

MTN DEW Freedom Fusion Slurpee: A lemonade peach flavored Slurpee in a frosty white color, which arrives in stores on June 26.

“7-Eleven and MTN DEW both share a passion for innovation and this summer we’re giving fans not one, but two bold new flavors to add to their roster of favorite drinks,” said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president of merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven, Inc. “These are a perfect summer addition to our beverage vault and Slurpee machine and we can’t wait for fans to give them a try.”

Customers can also have these beverages delivered straight to their door via 7NOW Delivery, available across the U.S. 7NOW Delivery allows for real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.