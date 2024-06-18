Casey’s Names New Board Member

The company added Maria Castañón Moats — a proven industry leader — as its eleventh member of the board.

Casey’s has announced the appointment of Maria Castañón Moats as its newest board member, effective July 1 following her retirement from Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC). Her addition to the board will bring the number of directors from 10 to 11.

Castañón Moats has over 30 years of public accounting experience along with significant leadership roles at PwC in the areas of assurance services and corporate governance.

“We are excited to welcome Maria to the board in July as she will add deep financial, accounting and governance acumen to our current board capabilities. Her leadership experience in these areas will benefit Casey’s, the board and its shareholders immensely,” said Darren Rebelez, Casey’s Board Chair, President and CEO.

Castañón Moats is currently a partner and the leader of PwC’s Governance Insights Center. She held previous leadership roles at PwC as its vice-chair, Mexico & U.S. assurance leader from 2016 to 2019, where she oversaw PwC’s national assurance practice, and as its chief diversity officer from 2011 to 2016.

Throughout her career, Castañón Moats has regularly provided accounting, financial reporting, investigations and M&A services to both private and public clients across the retail, consumer and industrial products industries.

She is a Certified Public Accountant (licensed in Texas and New York), is fluent in Spanish and is a graduate of The University of Texas at El Paso with a BBA in Accounting.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,600 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.