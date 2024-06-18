EG America Makes Leadership Changes

The company recently appointed a new chief financial officer and a new general counsel.

EG America has announced the promotions of two executives — Lisa N’Chonon and Laura Sherman.

N’Chonon was recently named chief financial officer and treasurer of the company. After serving in the role on an interim basis for the last 11 months, she will continue to lead all aspects of the finance organization, including Accounting, FP&A, Tax and Treasury and Risk Management.

Since joining the company in 2017, N’Chonon has previously served as chief accounting officer and vice president of accounting operations.

Sherman, on the other hand, was named general counsel for EG America.

Since joining the company in 2013, Laura has held a series of progressively senior leadership positions within the legal department, most recently assistant general counsel and interim general counsel.

As general counsel, she leads all aspects of the legal department, including litigation, contracts, records management, retail licensing and compliance and regulatory matters.