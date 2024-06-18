LG Partners with ChargePoint for EV Innovation

The companies could begin rolling out charging solutions as soon as this summer.

LG Electronics and Chargepoint have announced a new partnership to leverage their respective strengths for future innovations in EV charging.

The first output of this relationship will be commercial charging solutions that encompass ChargePoint’s charger management software and LG’s advanced EV charging hardware, with deliveries expected to begin later this summer.

Future areas of collaboration may include combining ChargePoint EV charging solutions with LG energy storage systems, integration of the LG ThinQ smart home platform with ChargePoint’s award-winning Home Flex residential charger and chargers that leverage LG’s digital-out-of-home advertising platform, among other areas under evaluation.

“LG shares ChargePoint’s commitment to enabling a world-class charging experience for all EV drivers, regardless of make, model or connector type,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “Together we will develop market-leading EV charging solutions and pursue further opportunities to push the envelope thanks to our combined engineering expertise.”

Suh Heung-kyu, global head of the electric vehicle charging business division of the LG Business Solutions Co., echoed Wilmer’s enthusiasm.

“There is incredible synergy between our two companies, and we expect this partnership to help LG become a global leader in the EV charging business,” he said. “This agreement exemplifies how LG continues to pursue strategic alliances to advance innovation and further strengthen our status as a total EV charging solutions provider.”

LG’s AC and DC charging stations will be operated by ChargePoint software to form the new offerings, and the companies have begun exploring opportunities that would allow LG to bolster ChargePoint’s expansive network of more than 306,000 charging ports.

In turn, ChargePoint, its customers and its drivers would benefit from LG’s reliable, high-quality EV chargers in use cases where ChargePoint does not currently offer an ideal hardware solution.

The companies expect that solutions formed by this strategic partnership will enable a competitive package for public sector infrastructure projects, where determining criteria include high-quality domestic production and elevated information security levels.

LG’s U.S.-made EV chargers are UL-certified for charging stability and Energy Star certified for efficiency. These chargers will be paired with ChargePoint’s cloud software, which has been FedRAMP authorized enabling bidding for U.S. federal government projects.

Through its collaborations with ChargePoint, LG expects to elevate its position in the highly-competitive EV charger market and reinforce its reputation as a reliable, innovative EV charging solutions provider.