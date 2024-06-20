AAA Predicts a Record-High July 4 Travel Week

AAA has predicted that 70.9 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Independence Day holiday travel period.

For the first time, AAA looked at the entire July 4 week, plus the Saturday before and the Sunday after the holiday. This year’s projected number of travelers for that time period is a 5% increase compared to 2023 and an 8% increase over 2019.

“With summer vacations in full swing and the flexibility of remote work, more Americans are taking extended trips around Independence Day,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “We anticipate this July 4 week will be the busiest ever with an additional 5.7 million people traveling compared to 2019.”

AAA projects a record 60.6 million people will travel by car over Independence Day week — that’s an additional 2.8 million travelers compared to last year. This year’s number also surpasses 2019 when 55.3 million people traveled by car over the July 4 week.

AAA car rental partner Hertz says Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles and San Francisco are the cities displaying the highest rental demand during the holiday week. The busiest pick-up days are projected to be Friday, June 28, Saturday, June 29 and Wednesday, July 3.

Gas prices are lower than last year when the national average was $3.53. Pump prices will likely continue going down leading up to Independence Day. At that point, they will likely level off and remain relatively stable until after Labor Day, similar to last year. An important caveat is hurricane season — underway now — which could affect gas prices should a storm negatively impact Gulf Coast oil production and refining centers.

More than 4.6 million people are expected to travel by other modes of transportation, including buses, cruises and trains. This category is seeing an increase of 9% compared to last year, but this year’s number is shy of 2019’s figure of 4.79 million.

Cruising continues its remarkable post-pandemic comeback. This time of year, Alaska cruises are in high demand, making Seattle and Anchorage top domestic destinations.