InStore.ai Hires C-Store Professionals

As the company plans to launch a c-store-focused AI solution, it has added two industry experts to its team, as well as two hospitality executives.

InStore.ai — an AI-based retail solutions company — has announced the expansion of its leadership team with four new esteemed experts.

As the company gears up to launch its retail voice analytics product, aimed at enhancing customer experiences in the fuel, convenience and hospitality space, these strategic appointments “underscore InStore.ai’s dedication to innovation and exceptional client value,” the company noted.

The New Hires

Van Tarver joins InStore.ai as Senior Advisor, Fuel & Convenience, with extensive experience in the convenience store sector, having served as the president of Kroger, fuel & convenience, overseeing over 800 convenience stores and 1,200 supermarket fuel centers. His previous roles include an executive position at PDI, and an eight-year tenure on the NACS Board of Directors.

As Senior Vice President, Fuel & Convenience, Julie Jackson brings a rich background in the fuel and convenience store industry, with executive leadership roles at G&M Oil, Jaco Oil and BP. Her comprehensive experience will significantly enhance InStore.ai’s leadership.

“We are excited to welcome Van and Julie to our executive team,” said Jay Blazensky, CEO of InStore.ai. “Their combined expertise and deep industry insights will be crucial as we aim to revolutionize customer experiences in the fuel and convenience industry.”

Additionally, InStore.ai has hired two distinguished hospitality executives:

Mike Kennedy’s illustrious career as chief information officer spans top-tier organizations such as Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotels, Best Western International and Holiday Inn Worldwide. The company stated that he brings invaluable hospitality industry knowledge to InStore.ai, as he will assume the role of senior advisor, hospitality.

David Chugg, a proven IT executive, has managed global network architecture and deployment for major hotel chains including Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotels and Westin Hotels and Resorts. His technical leadership will be applied in his new role as senior vice president, hospitality.

“As we expand into the hospitality sector, having Mike Kennedy and David Chugg join our team provides us a significant advantage,” said Marc Della Torre, chief operating officer at InStore.ai. “Their unmatched expertise and industry insights will be instrumental in our continued innovation in hospitality.”

InStore.ai’s solution utilizes generative AI and voice analytics to analyze in-person conversations between employees and customers, extracting valuable insights that elevate operational efficiency, employee engagement, loss prevention and overall customer experience.