Love’s Opens New Missouri Location

Love’s Travel Stops has announced the opening of its newest store in Sarcoxie, Mo. Located along Interstate 44, the location is open 24/7 and offers all the amenities Love’s is known for, including fresh food and drinks, Love’s-branded snacks and an Arby’s.

For professional drivers, the travel stop adds 89 truck parking spaces to Love’s network and RVers have access to three RV hookups.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will split a $5,000 donation between the Sarcoxie Public Library and Sarcoxie Police Department.

Family-owned and -operated, Love’s has been in business since 1964. With headquarters in Oklahoma City, the retailer employs nearly 40,000 people across North America and Europe.

The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with over 640 locations in 42 states.

“Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers,” the company noted in a statement. “Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.”