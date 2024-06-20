Rovertown Reveals Best Practices for Mobile App Coupons

Rovertown recently published a report based on analysis of dozens of c-store retailers throughout 2023.

Rovertown has released its latest report highlighting the best practices for success with mobile app coupons. Based on analysis of dozens of c-store apps from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023, the report reveals the top-performing categories of coupons, helpful tips and two couponing tactics utilized by best-in-class retailers.

“Coupons are one of the most direct ways to convert app engagement into sales. That’s why it’s essential to have an effective strategy,” said Tyler Cameron, head of strategy and analytics at Rovertown. “Our analysis reveals several insights that will help retailers level-up and drive better results with coupons.”

Highlights include:

Fountain drink coupons drove 799% more redemptions in total, across the Rovertown platform, compared to the average category of coupons. Energy drinks took second place (396%) and candy rounded out third (383%). Two Tactics Drive Success. Retailers using two tactics — Surprise and Delight and Reduced Price Point, Limited Choices — saw increases of 460% to 780% over the average retailer based on the percent of users redeeming coupons and the number of coupons redeemed per user.

“App strategies should always compliment in-store strategies,” continued Cameron. “Apps are fundamentally communication platforms, and communicating about exclusive coupons on high-traffic items is one of the best ways to drive visits to your stores.”

To download the full report, click here.

