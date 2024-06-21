EG America Launches Summer Deals

EG America rolled out summer promotions for its customers, including a $5 meal deal.

EG America decided to take advantage of the summer weather by lining up deals for customers.

One promotion is a $5 meal deal. Customers can choose:

Any two roller grill items or two cheese or pepperoni pizza slices

One-liter Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Aquafina or Brisk

1.375- to 1.5-ounce Lay’s, Miss Vickie’s, Ruffles or Sun Chips

“Our new $5 summer meal deals offer our guests a quick meal on the go at a great price,” said Brian Ferguson, EG America’s chief marketing officer. “Start with your favorite roller grill or with pizza and add a one-liter drink and a bag of chips — that’s a great value for just $5.”

The promotion runs now through Sept. 3.

Another promotion customers can look forward to is the $4 Donut Combo.

Customers can get two doughnuts and a large hot or iced coffee for $4.

“Few food items go better with coffee than a doughnut, and with this deal, we’re offering our guests both,” said Michael Limoges, EG America’s senior vice president of store operations. “Two doughnuts and a large hot or iced coffee, that’s a great combination and a great deal.”

The promotion runs now through Sept. 4.

Finally, customers can enjoy EG America’s XL Coffee.

“We’re known for our coffee and our XL cup size lets our guests enjoy even more of what they love,” said Limoges. “Our largest size coffee brings convenience and value to our guests, and it’s a great example of our enhanced product offerings.”