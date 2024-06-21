PDI Technologies Acquires Nuspire

PDI and Nuspire together will deliver and scale powerful security technologies for c-stores and more.

PDI Technologies announced its acquisition of Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider. This acquisition is the first expansion by mergers and acquisitions for the PDI Security Solutions business since the company launched its cybersecurity and managed network services business segment in 2020. In addition to providing a wide range of cybersecurity services for convenience stores and gas stations, PDI helps to reduce network complexity and enhance security for quick-service restaurants (QSRs), fast casual dining, and other restaurant and specialty retail locations.

“Over the last three and half years, we’ve been organically growing both our security offerings and our customer base as we secure the convenience retail ecosystem and beyond,” said Linnea Geiss, chief operating officer, PDI Technologies. “Nuspire has been committed to innovation and service in adjacent industries, and we are thrilled to welcome their skilled team, robust capabilities and distinguished portfolio to PDI. We look forward to growing and diversifying our roadmap and business together.”

Headquartered in Metro Detroit, Nuspire provides a broad range of solutions. Key offerings include managed security services, managed detection and response, endpoint detection and response and cybersecurity consulting capabilities such as incident preparedness, threat modeling and executive advisory services.

“From ransomware attacks to data breaches, phishing attempts and more, there are nonstop cyberthreats to businesses of every type, size and maturity,” said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO, Nuspire. “As we become a part of PDI, our teams will be able to deliver and scale even more powerful security technologies that allow current and future customers to thrive within an evolving threat landscape.”

“The automotive dealerships supported by Nuspire share similarities to the convenience retail and QSR industries already served by PDI,” said Chris Berry, president, Security Solutions, PDI Technologies. “Both are fast paced, high volume and complex connected environments across distributed networks where system reliability, customer satisfaction and data security are paramount — and where vulnerabilities are abundant. As we work to integrate PDI and Nuspire, we will begin offering additional services to both customer bases, including bringing a much-needed cybersecurity consulting practice to convenience retailers.”

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies Inc. delivers solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. It serves over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards program and GasBuddy, two popular brands representing more than 30 million users.

With over 25 years of expertise, Nuspire’s technology-agnostic platform and data-driven intelligence seamlessly blend human expertise, advanced artificial intelligence/automation and advanced technologies to provide unprecedented visibility, control and predictive intelligence across clients’ cybersecurity infrastructure.