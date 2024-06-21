Royal Farms to Host 7th Annual Chickenpalooza

Royal Farms‘ 7th annual Chickenpalooza, commencing on July 2, will have espionage-themed merchandise that will be available for acquisition both online and in-store, featuring limited-edition t-shirts, Clucker Chronicles spy notebooks and stealthy mini chicken toys. Exclusive to beach locations, a limited-edition Classifried beach towel will also be available for purchase.

Customers can purchase special meal deals, including three-piece chicken boxes (white meat, dark meat and tenders) for just $8, eight-piece mix Chickenpalooza buckets for $12 and the new chicken rolls three for $4.50. Customers can pair their World-Famous chicken with a refreshing Pepsi for a collaborative operation by adding a 20-ounce Pepsi for just $1 with the purchase of any three-piece box.

A portion of proceeds from every three-piece chicken box sold will be donated to a local charity in each state where the chain operates. This year’s recipients are the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore (Virginia), Baltimore Youth Arts (Maryland), Berkeley County BackPack Program (West Virginia), Cancer Support Community (New Jersey), Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (Delaware), Veterans Farm of North Carolina (North Carolina), and Street Tails Animal Rescue (Pennsylvania).

Pepsi will be donating $10,000. The festive chicken boxes feature a QR code customers will scan to accept Chickenpalooza’s charity mission. The link will lead customers to our website where they vote for which charity receives their donation.

“Chickenpalooza is our favorite time of year. We get to show our commitment to the communities we serve alongside our customers. We love creating fun opportunities to delight our patrons and making a difference in our neighborhoods,” said Frank Schilling, director of marketing and merchandising.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Royal Farms during the highly anticipated Chickenpalooza, celebrating an iconic pairing of chicken and Pepsi while giving back to the communities in which we work, live and play,” said Noel Rodriguez, VP retail, PepsiCo Beverages North America. “The value of the three-piece meal bundle with an ice-cold Pepsi is an unbeatable summer meal option.”

Four lucky entrants will win free chicken for a year through the Chickenpalooza sweepstakes. There is no purchase necessary to enter the sweepstakes. Free chicken for a year prize will be awarded as eight $100 Royal Farms Gift Cards. To enter to win the contest and view official rules and guidelines, please click here.

This news comes on the heels of Royal Farms announcing the opening of its third location in Richmond, Va. Here, customers can get offerings such as Royal Farms’ famous fried chicken, handcrafted made-to-order sandwiches and all-day breakfast options.

Customers can earn Royalty points for each purchase during and after Chickenpalooza by signing up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members will be able save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts, receive rewards for everyday purchases and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year.