Marathon Volunteers Help Clean Minnesota Highway

Marathon's St. Paul Park refinery participated in the Adopt-A-Highway program, helping to collect over a dozen large bags of trash.

Marathon Petroleum’s St. Paul Park refinery recently volunteered to participate in a spring highway cleanup in Minnesota, continuing its long tradition of community service through the local Adopt-A-Highway program.

About 20 volunteers from the refinery came together to clean a two-mile stretch of Highway 22 in Washington County, from Highway 13 to Highway 19. Their collective efforts resulted in the collection of approximately 15 large bags of trash and several larger items.

“We deeply appreciate our volunteers’ dedication to keeping our roadways clean and safe,” said Jennifer Oehler, the Adopt-A-Highway program coordinator for Washington County.

Working in small teams of two to three, the volunteers spent the afternoon cleaning the adopted section of the highway that links St. Paul Park to Cottage Grove. This area is home to many of the refinery’s employees and their families, underscoring the community connection.

“Our commitment to being a responsible and environmentally conscious neighbor extends beyond our facility,” said Carrie Price, advanced supply chain associate at the refinery and one of the event organizers. “I drive that stretch of road every day to and from work. Many people use that sidewalk, and it’s a great feeling to know that our annual efforts help keep it safe and clean for everyone.”

Since its inception in 1991, Washington County’s Adopt-A-Highway program has grown significantly, with over 250 miles of highway currently maintained by 127 volunteer groups. This widespread participation illustrates the community’s strong commitment to environmental stewardship and civic responsibility.