Royal Farms Opens Three New North Carolina Stores

The retailer strengthened its footprint in the state with new locations in Greenville, Plymouth and Windsor, N.C.

Royal Farms has announced the opening of three new stores in North Carolina. The expansion includes a new store in Greenville, one in Plymouth and one in Windsor, further solidifying Royal Farms’ presence in the state.

“We are excited to strengthen our footprint in North Carolina with the addition of these three new stores,” said Kim Kneipp, district leader at Royal Farms. “Our goal is to bring more convenience, high-quality food options and exceptional service to the communities of Greenville, Plymouth and Windsor. We are excited to become a bigger part of these communities and look forward to serving our new neighbors.”

Each new location will feature:

World-famous fried chicken

World-famous coffee

Freshly prepared foods, including made-to-order subs, wraps, an array of breakfast options and hot and cold beverages

Convenience items

Competitive fuel prices and a modern fueling experience using the ROFO Pay gas rewards program

Car wash

To celebrate the grand openings, Royal Farms will be hosting a ticketed soft opening event at each new location where customers can check out the new store and receive one free meal from the soft opening menu.

All three new stores will open this July — Greenville opens July 8, Plymouth July 22 and Windsor July 29.

Additionally, customers can join the Royal Farms RoFo Rewards program to earn points on purchases and enjoy members-only discounts. Customers can also upgrade their card to RoFo Pay, which offers discounts on gas when used at the pump.

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, Md., in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Most Royal Farms locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year.