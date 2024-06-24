Stewart’s Shops Rebuilds Store, Doubles Square Footage

The newly rebuilt shop is located in Worcester, N.Y., and boasts a bigger beer cave with a wider selection.

Stewart’s Shops — as part of its effort to invest more than $2.5 million into the Worcester, N.Y., community — has opened a completely remodeled, 4,236-square-foot shop. The new location is nearly twice the size of the previous store.

The retailer has expanded its grocery selection and added a new sub case with fresh made-to-order options. The refurbished beer cave now features a wider selection of craft and local brews, and the store offers a variety of iced coffee and cold brew options.

Stewart’s Shops continues to offer its award-winning ice cream in stores across New York, which can be ordered as a cone, milkshake, sundae and more at the ice cream counter.

This shop is located along Route 7, accessible from Exit 19 off Interstate 88 and makes Stewart’s the perfect stop between Cobleskill and Oneonta. Plus, the store is just a short drive from Cooperstown and the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Since it is located so close to all the little leagues in the area, the store will offer $1 off at the ice cream counter to all kids in uniform.

Nestled in the foothills of the Catskills, Worcester is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts looking to swim, fish, hike or explore the stunning Howe Caverns, which is just 25 minutes away.

The Worcester shop is part of Stewart’s $50 million capital investment plan for 2024, which includes shop construction, renovations and the expansion of its plant’s commercial kitchen located in Saratoga County.