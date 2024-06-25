Buc-ee’s Opens Second Kentucky Location

The new travel center is located in Smiths Grove, Ky., which has a population of about 900.

The fan-favorite Texas brand Buc-ee’s has opened its second travel center in the state of Kentucky in Smiths Grove. Smiths Grove now holds that title as the smallest city with a Buc-ee’s.

Located between Louisville and Nashville, crowds flocked to the grand opening ceremony of the new 53,000-square-foot site, which boasts 120 fueling positions.

This Buc-ee’s features all the offerings customers have come to know and love, including signature Beaver Nuggets, jerky, smoked meat, Texas barbecue, Buc-ee’s merchandise and much more.

“We are excited to be in western Kentucky along a beautiful stretch of I-65 between Nashville and Louisville,” said Stan Beard, director of real estate, Buc-ee’s, in a news release. “Smiths Grove will be the smallest town with a Buc-ee’s. It has a big heart just like we do, so we’ll get along just fine.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony featured appearances from a number or local dignitaries, including U.S. Sen. Rand Paul; Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear; Smiths Grove Mayor David Stiffey; Smiths Grove city commissioners; Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman and former Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, WDRB reported.

The first Kentucky Buc-ee’s was opened in Richmond in April 2022. Since then, Buc-ee’s has expanded or announced expansion plans in Colorado, Virginia, Ohio and Virginia. The chain also launched a multi-state expansion plan in 2019, which led to new stores in Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Buc-ee’s also recently opened its largest Texas location, which is the largest c-store in the state. Taking up 13 acres of land, the 74,000-square-foot site brought in 250 full-time jobs to Hillsboro, Texas.