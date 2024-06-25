Love’s Opens 400th Dog Park

The retailer operates sites with dog parks in 42 states across the U.S.

Love’s has made it a point over the past several years to accommodate both travelers and their pets at its more than 642 locations across the U.S. As a result, the chain has opened its 400th dog park — a feature that can be found at Love’s stores in 42 U.S. states.

The 400th dog park is located in Rural Hall, N.C.

Love’s began adding dog parks to locations in late 2018. The fully fenced yards are approximately 50 by 100 feet with turf, grass and gravel surfaces and well-maintained pet waste stations with bags. Many of the parks have separate areas for large and small breed dogs.

The dog parks are open 24 hours per day, seven days a week, and some locations offer dog food, cat food, kitty litter, dog treats, leashes and food bowls.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 employees in North America and Europe, Love’s offers products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers.

Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture, Love’s noted in a statement.

More information about the retailer can be found on the Love’s website.