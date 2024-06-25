QuickChek Launches Food and Beverage Deals for the Summer

The chain is offering deals on breakfast foods, subs, cold drinks and more.

New Jersey-based QuickChek has introduced its new summer promotion, which includes deals on a variety of food and beverage offerings.

This summer, customers can find $5.99 build-your-own Burrito Bowls that can be filled with Latin rice, grilled chicken, steak and more.

The chain is also offering its signature 6-inch subs for just $6, and introduced the return of both the Meatball Marinara sub and Spicy Chicken offerings.

For the beverage side of the promotion, QuickChek is launching $3 medium and $4 large made-to-order cold drinks, including real fruit smoothies, boba refreshers and lemonades, shakes and espresso-based drinks.

The refreshers are black-tea based with a choice of mango or strawberry Bursting Boba, served iced or frozen. Additionally, throughout July, customers will find fresh brewed Kris Kringle coffee.

QuickChek also offers a 2-for-$5 mix-and-match breakfast menu, featuring Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffins; Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffins; Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissants; and a variety of Empanadas, from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Murphy USA, QuickChek operates 154 fresh convenience store locations throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.